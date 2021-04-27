Thai dishes score in CNN food list

BANGKOK, 27 April 2021: CNN Travel has once again ranked Thai Massaman curry as the top dish in its annual ‘World’s 50 Best Foods’ list, the Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed last week.

Another popular Thai food dish climbed high on the listing. Tom Yam Kung (Shrimp Spicy Soup) reached eighth place and Som Tam papaya salad, 46th out of 50 reviewed.

CNN Travel released details of its World’s 50 Best Foods last week. It has its origins in a feature first published in 2011 that was reintroduced in 2017, followed by annual updates.

The three dishes once more demonstrate the popularity of hot and spicy Thai food worldwide.

Massaman curry 1st place

Emphatically the king of curries, and perhaps the king of all foods. Spicy, coconutty, sweet and savoury. Even the packet sauce you buy from the supermarket can make the most delinquent of cooks look like a Michelin potential. Thankfully, someone invented rice, with which diners can mop up the last drizzles of curry sauce. “The Land of Smiles” isn’t just a marketing catchline. It’s a result of being born in a land where the World’s most delicious food sells on nearly every street corner.

Tom Yam Kung, 8th place

This best food Thai masterpiece teems with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves. Usually loaded with coconut milk and cream, the hearty soup unifies a host of favourite Thai tastes: sour, salty, spicy and sweet. Best of all is the price: cheap.

Som Tam papaya salad, 46th place

To prepare Thailand’s most famous salad, pound garlic and chillies with a mortar and pestle. Toss in tamarind juice, fish sauce, peanuts, dried shrimp, tomatoes, lime juice, sugar cane paste, string beans, and a handful of grated green papaya. Grab a side of sticky rice.

(Source: Your Stories TAT)