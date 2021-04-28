UNWTO launches destination tracker

MADRID, 28 April 2021: The World Tourism Organization and the International Air Transport Association are introducing a Destination Tracker in preparation for the restart of international travel.

The UNWTO-IATA Destination Tracker is a free online tool for governments to provide information on Covid-19 requirements for travel and the measures in place at the destination. The tool is available through the websites of both organizations.

Tracker features

COVID-19 Indicators including infection rates, positivity rates, and vaccination roll out by destination/country.

Air Travel Regulations, including test and quarantine requirements, provided by IATA’s Timatic solution.

Destination Measures, including general health and safety requirements such as the use of masks, transit through a country, curfew, or regulations related to restaurants and attractions, provided by national tourism organizations.

The Destination Tracker will provide clarity on Covid-19 measures affecting tourism and plans to reopen borders. UNWTO data shows that one in three destinations remains closed to tourists. Moreover, restrictions and in-country measures are continuously being revised.

Governments can use the Destination Tracker to post COVID-19 travel information so that potential travellers will know what to expect at their destination. When fully populated with updated destination information, travel stakeholders, including destination management organizations and travel agencies, will be able to obtain the latest destination information. It will enable travellers to make informed decisions when borders reopen and travel resumes.

The trade-only restricted entry means consumers will not have access to the tracker’s content, significantly reducing its usefulness for those who plan and book their holidays. It will also make it more difficult to independently fact check the tracker’s content accuracy and relevance as there is no space for consumer feedback.

UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said: “Travellers and companies will be able to check requirements in place for air travel, as well as what measures will be in place at the visited destination. The tool is also critical for governments to track existing travel restrictions and support the safe restart of our sector.”