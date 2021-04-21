Accor signs Mercure in Cebu

MANILA, 21 April 2021: Accor has signed another hotel in Cebu as part of the group’s expansion across the Philippines.

The 182-room Mercure Cebu Downtown is set to open in 2024, joining a pipeline of 18 hotels across the country, including the Sofitel Cebu City, which was announced in February.

Mercure Cebu Downtown, the first internationally branded hotel in historic downtown Cebu, is part of the Patria de Cebu masterplan, which features an integrated shopping centre, offices and central plaza.

Nearby heritage landmarks include the Metropolitan Cathedral, Parish of Saint Vitalis and of the Immaculate Conception and the Basilica of Santo Niño.

