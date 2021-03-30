Taiwan eases quarantine

TAIPEI, 30 March 2021: Taiwan has eased quarantine rules for business travellers from countries it designates as low risk.

Officials confirmed that business travellers from Vietnam and Singapore would end their quarantine on the fifth day after testing negative for Covid-19.

Business travellers from so-called medium risk countries will end their quarantine on the seventh day, also subject to a negative PCR test.

Taiwanese officials allowed business travellers from Vietnam, Singapore and other low-risk designated countries/regions to end their quarantine on the fifth day and those from medium-risk countries to end quarantine on the seventh day after testing negative for Covid-19.

Germany changes Civid rules for French

Meanwhile, Germany tightened entry requirements for travellers from France at the weekend after classifying the country as a high incidence area. It means all travellers entering Germany from France must complete a Digital Registration on Entry prior to departure, present a negative test for Covid-19 dated within 48 hours of departure and self-quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Germany.