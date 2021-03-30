DUBAI, UAE: 09 March 2021 – Emirates has increased flights to popular holiday destinations, Maldives and Seychelles, to cater to an increase in travel bookings during the Easter break.

The airline ramps up services to 28 flights a week on the two routes until 18 April from its home base of Dubai.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices, or via travel agents. Experience world-class spa resorts, pristine beaches, and explore stunning marine life in one of the world’s best diving destinations.

All travellers to the Maldives, excluding Maldives citizens, must present a negative Covid‑19 PCR test result, conducted within 96 hours prior to departure. Travellers are also requested to complete the online Immigration and Health self‑declaration form within 24 hours prior to arrival. For more information on travel requirements to the Maldives, click here.

Starting from 28 March until 30 October 2021, Emirates’ flights from Dubai to Mahe will increase from five-times-a-week to seven-times-a-week, using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The announcement came as the island-nation ire-opened its borders for international travellers with no vaccination or quarantine requirements, 25 March.

Visitors to Seychelles will enjoy the island nation’s lush, tropical forests, picturesque beaches and diverse marine life. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices, or via travel agents.

