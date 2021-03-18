Star Air adds new destinations

BENGALURU, India, 18 March 2021: Star Air, the aviation arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is expanding its route network despite the impact of Covid-19 on domestic travel during the recent lockdown.

Star Air has launched flights to Surat, Nashik and Jodhpur under post-lockdown rules while also resuming flights to Tirupati.

The airline is also providing charter services, using its fleet of Embraer ERJ145 aircraft and Airbus helicopters. Charters can be booked to all destinations in India and some international tourist destinations based on current Covid-19 rules.

Established in January 2019, Star Air is now connecting numerous tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India that previously lacked airline connections.

It is gearing up operations to expand to more cities such as Nagpur and Jamnagar as early as April 2021. Currently, it offers scheduled flights services to 13 Indian destinations; Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, and Tirupati.

“On the safety aspect, Star Air is working hard to fulfil all Covid-19 protocols, which will help increase passenger confidence… and is all set to expand its business further,” concluded Star Air director Shrenik Ghodawat.

(Source: Star Air, India)