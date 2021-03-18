Thai Vietjet resumes cross-country routes

BANGKOK, 18 March 2021: Thai Vietjet will resume its cross-country routes Chiang Rai – Hat Yai and Chiang Mai – Nakhon Si Thammarat starting 19 March 2021.

The airline has also launched its ‘Weekday Special’ promotion on Tuesday, offering special fares from just THB55 (excludes taxes, surcharges, and add-ons).

The promotion targets travellers who can fly to domestic destinations during weekdays Monday to Thursday. The fares rolled out for bookings on 16 March and need to be purchased by midnight 19 March 2021 for travel from 9 April to 31 October 2021 on the airline’s website.

The airline is now selling travel insurance ‘TRIP EASY PLUS’ that covers Covid-19 starting from THB180. For more information, visit https://skyfun.vietjetair.com/insurance.

The promotional fares apply to all Thai Vietjet’s domestic flights in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, Surat Thani, Phuket – Chiang Rai, Hat Yai – Chiang Rai, and Chiang Mai – Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The tickets are also available on all other distribution channels, including SkyFUN.vietjetair.com, www.vietjetair.com, via Facebook at facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices.