Bali reopening depends on jabs

DENPASAR, Bali, 18 March 2021: Authorities on Bali island are now projecting that international tourism will only reopen in 2022, the latest Bali Update distributed by Bali Discovery warned this week.

The newsletter noted a strong “determination to accelerate Bali’s reopening plans” by inoculating 50% of all of the island’s residents by July 2021.

Authorities have also stressed that a vaccination certificate does not waive the need to hold a current negative PCR or antigen test result when arriving in Bali.

“Bali is cracking down on foreigners who hold Covid-19 rules in contempt,” the newsletter stated. “Forget to keep your distance or fail to wear a mask, and the fine can be INR1 million. Get caught for a second time to see if law enforcement keeps good their promise to deport offending foreign nationals.”

No one is exempt from the rules. Six prestigious international schools in Bali have been threatened with closure for engaging in face-to-face learning experiences in violation of physical distancing rules.

