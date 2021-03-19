Mandarin Oriental flag to fly in Hangzhou

HONG KONG, 19 March 2021: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will manage a new luxury hotel in Hangzhou, China, scheduled to open in 2025.

Hangzhou is a leading centre of tourism, culture, science and education in the province of Zhejiang and is undergoing significant expansion and rejuvenation.

The 194-room Mandarin Oriental Hangzhou will be part of the Westlake 66 mixed-use commercial and luxury retail complex owned by Hang Lung Properties. Located close to the West Lake, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of China’s primary leisure destinations, the hotel will be in easy access to the city’s principal business hubs, Binjiang and Qianjiang.

The group’s existing portfolio includes properties in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Sanya, along with properties currently under development in Nanjing, Shenzhen and Qianmen, Beijing.

“We are excited to partner with Mandarin Oriental on this important addition to our development portfolio,” said Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties. “We believe Mandarin Oriental’s global reputation for excellence will ensure that this luxury hotel provides an exceptional addition to the vibrancy of the city and compliments our ambitions for Westlake 66 to create a new and dynamic destination in the heart of Hangzhou.”