KUCHING, 24 March 2021: Travel to Kuching, the capital of Sarawak State, Malaysia, is closed to international travellers, but educated guesses suggest it only months away from reopening as vaccination programmes around the world begin to make an impact.

Surveys that monitor the latest trends in trip bookings favour green experiences, nature and family adventure in the post-Covid era. That could be good news for Kuching’s cycle tour companies that are suffering almost zero business at present.

Cycling tours of the ‘Land of the Hornbills’ are promoted on the state’s tourism website www.sarawaktourism.com highlighting curated rides to heritage sites, quaint, rural villages alongside dense jungles, mighty rivers and mountains often shrouded in mist.

A cycling tour’s slow pace is ideal for visitors to witness Sarawak’s unique wildlife, nature and culture up close.

For newcomers to the cycling holiday craze, Kuching is the perfect starting point to introduce a family to easy and pain-free cycling routes and tours. You can explore scenic routes at your own pace or in a group led by an experienced guide. Both options are available in Kuching. If you are feeling a little apprehensive at the thought of riding a bike in a Malaysian city, fret not because Sarawakians are the most considerate drivers in Malaysia. Start on the riverside boulevard and then explore the lanes leading from the river to Chinatown or cross the river to explore Malay villages.





Here is a list of tour operators offering a range of guided tours. Check them out and start early preparing for the day when family holidays to Malaysia and particularly Sarawak are back on track.

Cycling resources penned by fellow cyclists

Bikemap

Bikemap is an online platform where cyclists from all around the world share their cycling routes. Currently, there are more than 60 routes in Kuching, with another 17 in places like Miri and Sibu.

7 Routes to Ride on Western Sarawak’s Back Roads and Beaches

Jay Blakeney, a Retired Canadian Forest Engineer and avid outdoors-man, shares seven unique routes on Sarawak’s back roads and beaches.

Ah Pek Biker – Old Dog Rides Again

Check out this blog to read about his exciting cycling adventures around the world, including Kuching. It also has a lot of useful information about taking bikes on planes (which airlines charge and which ones don’t) and tips such as tools not to be carried in hand luggage.

For a finely tuned cycle holiday led by a professional cycle tour company, check out the companies below.

Paradesa Borneo

Wayang Street, 93000 Kuching, Sarawak

Phone: 082-238801

Email: info@paradesaborneo.com

Paradesa Borneo offers various local cycling day tours as well as multi-day tours, which can be between three to 15 days

Semadang Adventure

1st Floor, Batu Kawah New Township, Jalan Batu Kawah, 93250 Kuching, Sarawak

Phone: 010-63096899; 013-8042118

Email: info@semadangkayak.com

In addition to mountain biking, Semadang Adventure also features kayaking, caving and bamboo rafting adventures while also offering mixed packages such as the Semadang Kayaking & Mountain Biking expedition.

For the full report visit https://sarawaktourism.com/story/a-bicycle-travellers-guide-to-kuching/