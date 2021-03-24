Latest updates on Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE, 24 March 2021: Macau has eased foreign nationals’ restrictions without a local ID to enter the territory.

They can enter using a mainland China visa issued by the Office of the Commissioner of the Foreign Ministry in Macau if they have not travelled outside of mainland China for 21 days prior to entry. Travellers must enter prior to the expiration of their visa.

SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka also has relaxed measures for inbound travellers effective 18 March. Arriving air passengers, tourists and dual citizens, who received Covid-19 vaccines in the two weeks prior to arrival, need to spend only 24-hours in quarantine while they wait for PCR test results.

They will need to take another test after seven days. Non-vaccinated travellers must undergo quarantine for seven to 10 days at a designated facility. They have to take two PCR tests and spend the remainder of the 14-day total quarantine period at home.

AUSTRALIA

South Australia allows entry to travellers from New Zealand, including Auckland. Previously banned, they can enter South Australia without testing or Covid-19 related quarantine requirements, provided they have been in only a low Covid-19 transmission zone in the 14 days before arrival. All travellers to South Australia must fill out a cross-border entry form seven days before leaving.