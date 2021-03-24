Sarawak eases Covid-19 rules

KUCHING, 24 March 20: Malaysians who want to enter Sarawak from the Peninsula Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan can skip the Covid-19 screening test three days before travelling to the state, effective Monday, according to a report in Sarawak Update.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the decision was made after assessing the current situation of COVID-19 in Peninsula Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan, which is now seen as being under control.

“However, Malaysians still need to fill in the information form on Enter Sarawak online (https://entersarawak.socoe.co/register)

by uploading the required supporting documents. The 15-day quarantine order in Sarawak is still in effect,” he confirmed at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 at the weekend.

On the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, Uggah said there were 154 new cases of infection reported in Sarawak on Saturday, bringing the total to 13,974 cases and 97 fatalities since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last March.

International travellers are keen to return to Sarawak to enjoy its green tourism and natural attractions. In response to questions posted on the Facebook page of Sarawak Disaster Information by travellers hoping to revisit the state, the reopening is not going to happen any time soon. One post on the Facebook page advised: “Even you have been successfully vaccinated with two jabs and have a digital certificate, you still need to enter 15 days of Mandatory Quarantine. “The Mandatory Quarantine 15 days (not 14 days) may end in August or as late as December 2021. It is not easy for Sarawak to lift Mandatory Quarantine 15 days.”

(News: Sarawak Update)