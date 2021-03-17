JLL tops investment advisor ranks

SINGAPORE, 16 March 2021: JLL ranks as the leading hotel investment advisory firm in the Asia Pacific for the 10th consecutive year.

According to data analysed and published by Real Capital Analytics (RCA), JLL again advised on the most transactions, as measured in dollar value, in the Asia Pacific, maintaining its winning record in the respected investment tracking study since its launch 2011.

“The Asia Pacific hotel industry has faced unprecedented challenges in 2020 yet remains firmly on the radar of the world’s most astute and sophisticated investors. Given the longer-term horizons of hotel investors, we’ve stayed close with our client base throughout 2020 and see relationships solidifying further in 2021 as activity re-emerges,” says JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group CEO, Asia Pacific, Mike Batchelor.

JLL is forecasting approximately USD7 billion in transactions in 2021. The forecasted activity represents an increase of 20% year-on-year, up from USD5.8 billion in 2020. Additionally, in a recent survey conducted by the firm, approximately 70% of polled investors expressed their desire to deploy more capital into the Asia Pacific hotels sector in 2021.

According to data published by RCA, JLL has advised on over USD 21 billion of hotel and resort transactions since 2011, which represents 51% of all brokered transactions in the region.