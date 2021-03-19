BANGKOK, 19 March 2021: Loy Pela Voyages, Bangkok’s first private river cruise, is launching a new overnight cruise to the ancient capital of Ayutthaya.

Sailing the Chao Phraya River from downtown Bangkok, the cruise adopts an arts and wellness theme starting with a two-hour art therapy session with Mai Intarakanchit – an acclaimed artist and teacher. The meditative experience, suitable for all skill levels, is designed to help travellers achieve mindfulness by harnessing the powers of creativity.









During the trip, wellness experts provide tuition on restoring energy and balance with therapies, while the onboard cooks provide holistic meals prepared using organic ingredients.

Cruises are available daily. The two-night/three-day stay on Loy River Song costs THB 160,000 (plus service and tax) per cabin, with a private charter price available on request. The boat departs from Anantara Riverside Pier at 1000.

The package includes:

Lunch on the 1 st and 2 nd day

and 2 day Dinner (one with wine pairings) on the 1 st and 2 nd day

and 2 day Sunset cocktails on the 2 nd day

day Signature Loy Pela spa treatment

Brunch on the 3rd day

About Loy Pela Voyages:

Loy Pela Voyages create thoughtful itineraries that explore the country along the historic Chao Phraya River and the villages and towns nearby. The fleet comprises two luxury barges; Loy River Song and Loy Dream.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/loypelavoyages/

(Source Loy Pela Voyages)