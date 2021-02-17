Travelport rehires former sales boss

SINGAPORE, 17 February 2021: Travelport, a leading airline and hospitality booking system today welcomed back Chua Hui Wan as its new head of agency sales for the Asia Pacific.

She will be based in Singapore.

Hui Wan will lead Travelport’s travel agency sales teams across the APAC region a role she is familiar with as she handled the company’s airline and agency groups from 2005 to 2013.

Chua Hui Wan.

With more than 20 years of experience, Hui Wan was most recently regional director, APAC at Hotelbeds Group where she managed the integration of several other companies into the group. Before that, she headed ZUJI as its chief executive officer in Singapore.

Hui Wan commented on her return to Travelport: “I’m thrilled to not only return to a Travelport far bigger and bolder than the one I left but also to be joining at a transformative time for the company. The rapid change travel is undergoing is a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to helping our customers take advantage of that.”

Hui Wan takes over from interim head Mark Meehan, who will be focusing on his role as global vice president and managing director, Global Operators.