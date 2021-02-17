Dusit signs 11th resort in China

SHANGHAI, 17 February 2021: Dusit International has signed a management agreement with Fengshun Jindebao Kaiyue International Hot Springs Hotel Co Ltd to manage and rebrand its property in Fenngshun, Guangdong, starting this April

The property that opened in 2014 will be rebranded Dusit Princess Hot Springs Resort Fengshun, Guangdong, in a management deal wrapped up by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts that represents the interests of Dusit International in China.





Located in the heart of Fengshun County in Guangdong Province, Southeast China, the 190-room resort is part of the new development zone of Meizhou City. The site is approximately a 40-minute commute by car from JieyangChaoshan International Airport.

In China, Dusit International operates 10 hotels with 20 properties in its development pipeline. Three of these are slated to open this year, including Dusit Devarana Hot Springs Resort Wanfo Lake, Anhui; Dusit Princess Fuzhou, Fujian; and Dusit Princess Residences Ganzhou, Jiangxi.