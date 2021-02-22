SINGAPORE 22 February 2021: Time and time again, the well-travelled captains of Princess Cruises agree sailing into Sydney at sunrise or departing at sunset is an experience like no other.

Each time, with the stunning Sydney Opera House in view, along with the Harbour Bridge, they agree it’s one of the most iconic ports in the world. Sydney is just one of the great cities Down Under to be explored during the newly announced 2022-2023 Australia & New Zealand cruise season from Princess Cruises, on sale 2 March 2021.

Princess offers vacationers essential experiences, including exploring natural wonders and landscapes like the awe-inspiring Fiordland National Park; tasting regional wines in some of the world’s premier wine regions; encountering unique animals from Tasmanian devils to kookaburras; and exclusive onboard experiences that bring the local cultures and cuisines to life.







Four ships, including for the first time ever – Royal Princess and Majestic Princess – will sail out of Sydney. Grand Princess makes her first debut in Australia sailing out of Melbourne, and Coral Princess returns to Brisbane offering longer voyages.

Featuring 121 departures to choose from, 76 unique itineraries to 68 destinations in 14 countries across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Ranging from two to 36 days, program highlights include:

Departures from the home ports of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide and Auckland.

New Zealand itineraries ranging from 10 to 19 days, with flexible options to sail from Australia to New Zealand and vice versa, or sail roundtrip from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Auckland.

Circumnavigation of the Australian continent on Roundtrip Australia voyages, including stops in Cairns for the Great Barrier Reef and new calls to Kuri Bay for the epic landscapes of the Kimberley Region.

Northern Explorer itineraries (14 to 17 days) from Brisbane and Perth (Fremantle), calling to the best of Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

The island of Tasmania on roundtrip voyages from Sydney or Brisbane in five to 10 days.

Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef on roundtrip voyages from Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne in seven to 14 days.

Four Transpacific Crossings connecting North America to Australia in fall 2022 and spring 2023 on Majestic Princess and Grand Princess.

Hawaii, Tahiti & South Pacific itineraries roundtrip from Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland (35 days).

Asia & Australia – 12- to 20-day voyages in Aug 2022 onboard Royal Princess sailing from Hong Kong to Australia via Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. In March 2023, Royal Princess will sail from Sydney to Hong Kong on 16-to 18-day voyages.

Offering more time to maximize the experience in each locale, Princess lists eight destinations with late-night or “More Ashore” stays, including Adelaide, Auckland and Phillip Island, to name a few.

Access to 10 UNESCO World Heritage sites including:

Tasmanian Wilderness (from Burnie) – one of the largest conservation areas in Australia covering nearly 20% of Tasmania.

(from Burnie) – one of the largest conservation areas in Australia covering nearly 20% of Tasmania. Greater Blue Mountains with the chance to gaze up at the Three Sisters spectacular rock formation (from Sydney).

with the chance to gaze up at the Three Sisters spectacular rock formation (from Sydney). Te Wahipounamu (in Fiordland National Park) – the best modern representation of the original flora and fauna of Gondwana, a supercontinent that existed millions of years ago.

Two Cruisetour options – Australian Outback and Ultimate Australia – offer guests the opportunity to visit the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru National Park’s iconic Ayers Rock, combining a multi-night land tour with a traditional cruise. Guests also spend time in world-class cities like Sydney, Darwin and Cairns.

All four ships sailing the 2022-2023 Australia and New Zealand season feature the MedallionClass Experience, offering a number of new features that leverage touchless technologies and significantly enhance and personalize the guest experience, as well as support new health protocols.

The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion™ wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization on board Princess MedallionClass ships including:

Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

Keyless stateroom entry

Completely touchless commerce

Simplified safety training

On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere onboard

Guest service requests via mobile device chat

Location-based gaming and wagering

Entertainment content via smart devices

Princess MedallionClass ships also offer the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

Visit: www.princess.com