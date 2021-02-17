Golden Bull charges through Pavilion KL

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 February 2021: Pavilion KL, a retail shopping precinct is the first in Malaysia to showcase a 3D animation show of a Golden Bull, welcoming the Lunar New Year.

The virtual bull charges with energy joining the fight against Covid-19 to bring blessings of Good Health and Prosperity to the nation according to Pavilion KL’s management.

Aired on the Pavilion Elite’s giant LED screen, the largest screen in Bukit Bintang, Malaysia’s shopping hub, the first-of-its-kind 3D show went viral on social media and caught media attention worldwide during Chinese New Year’s publicity bites.

The 3D show continues until March and is best viewed from Pavilion KL’s iconic Crystal Fountain. The Pavilion Elite LED screen, measuring 60.8m in width and 21.5m in height, presents an impressive 1,310 sqm display to showcase groundbreaking 3D show and technology.

Supporting the 3D show, the shopping mall presented a larger than life ” Golden Bull” statue dominating the mall’s Centre Court and measuring 15ft in height and 16ft in width.

“An icon of strength, the Golden Bull is charging with energy to kick away Covid-19, leading us into a healthy and prosperous 2021, the precinct management reassured shoppers. We hope so too.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is a mixed-use urban development located in the heart of Bukit Bintang, tagged “the shopping district of Malaysia” that more than 700 stores and eight themed precincts.