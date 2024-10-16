MH launches Kolkata flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 October 2024: Malaysia Airlines will reinstate direct flights between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Kolkata (CCU) on 2 December 2024 to further expand its footprint in India.

The airline offers special introductory economy class fares starting from MYR1,499 (USD349) all-in return until 8 November 2024 for travel starting 2 December 2024 through its “Time for Kolkata” campaign.

Photo credit: Malaysia Airlines.

The airline will compete head-on with AirAsia, which is already well-established as the sole operator on the KUL-CCU route. It offers a daily departure using an A320. The average fare on the direct route is currently USD240 roundtrip economy. However, online travel agency data suggest the fare will increase to around USD325 and as high as USD418 in December.

MH flies to 10 Indian cities

This latest addition to the MH network will increase the airline’s direct connectivity to 10 Indian destinations: New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Trivandrum, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

MH is scheduling five weekly flights using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the latest route. It follows the successful introduction of direct flights to Amritsar last month. With the recommencement of this flight and the increased flight frequencies from Amritsar, the airline now offers an impressive 76 weekly flights between India and Malaysia.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Chief Executive Officer of Airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said: “India is a key market for us, and by continually enhancing our network and increasing frequencies, we invite passengers to connect seamlessly to popular global hubs through our base in Kuala Lumpur, strengthening our position as the gateway to Asia and beyond.”

