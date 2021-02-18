Georgia partners with ITB Berlin Now

BERLIN, 18 February 2021: Georgia and ITB Berlin signed off on a partnership for three consecutive years to the trade show’s 2023 edition.

ITB Berlin cancelled just days before it was due to open in March 2020 for the first time in its long history as the world’s most prestigious travel trade show. This year it goes virtual for the first time under the branding ITBerlin Now.

Georgia is presenting itself as the adventure & sustainability partner at ITB Berlin NOW that runs from 9 to 12 March. In 2022, Georgia will present its cultural treasures as the Official Cultural Destination and then assume the official host country title for the show in 2023. Traditionally, the host country hosts the opening event together with ITB Berlin and receives special media attention.

“Georgia forms a cultural bridge between Europe and Asia and is an extremely exciting country, the tourist spectrum of which appeals to travellers’ spirit of discovery in many ways,” ITB Berlin head, David Ruetz . “We are very pleased that Georgia is entering into such a long-term partnership with us. We will certainly be able to welcome our guests with an exceptionally large stage.”

Georgia will be prominently represented as an exhibitor with its own brand card at ITB Berlin NOW 2021 and will also be present at this year’s ITB Berlin NOW Convention.

On Thursday, 11 March, the panel will offer “Georgian Living Culture: From Peaks to the Black Sea Coast”. Insights into the living culture of the country, expressed in adventurous landscapes, biodiversity, amazing aromas, ancient winemaking traditions, unforgettable hospitality and many other charming features await the participants.

For the first time, the Eastern European destination will be the official host country of ITB Berlin 2023. The republic has around 3.7 million inhabitants and renowned for its cultural wealth and the different architectural styles of its capital Tbilisi. But it is also known for its impressive mountain ranges and monasteries, its beaches on the Black Sea coast and the old wine-growing region of Kakheti.

Around 87% of the land area is covered by mountains; the highest being the 5,200-metre Shchara peak. Georgian gastronomy is characterized by its rich and varied cuisine. The country is also the birthplace of wine and looks back on over 8,000 years of unbroken winemaking tradition.

ITB Berlin NOW and the ITB Berlin NOW Convention

ITB Berlin NOW 2021, a virtual event, will take place from Tuesday to Friday, 9 to 12 March, exclusively for a specialist B2B travel audience. In addition, the ITB Berlin NOW Convention will also take place digitally. The World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) co-hosts the event wit various components sponsored. Mascontour sponsors the ITB Future Track, Google and Lufthansa are sponsors of the ITB Marketing & Distribution Track, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) is an ITB Sustainability Track Partner, SIO AG is a sponsor of the eTravel DATA TALKS and Studiosus is session sponsor.

Entry to the ITB Berlin NOW Convention is included in the ticket for the media, trade visitors and exhibitors at www.itb.com/now and in the ITB Social Media Newsroom.