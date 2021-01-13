Travel bubble features Centara

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, 13 January 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts’ beachfront retreat on Sri Lanka’s stunning southwest coast is playing a role in a new initiative to reopen the island to inbound visitors safely.

Under the by the Sri Lankan government’s “Airport Opening – Pilot Project”, Centara Ceysands Resort & Spa Sri Lanka will be able to welcome guests from selected key markets – initially Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan – as part of a travel bubble arrangement.

Visitors will be welcomed on a limited number of direct charter flights from these countries and escorted safely and securely straight to the resort, where they will benefit from a reduced quarantine period – down from 14 to seven days.

The company also recently unveiled competitive offers at its island resorts in the Maldives, which promote safe and responsible inbound tourism from key markets able to travel, such as the Middle East, Russia and India.

Every Centara property worldwide has implemented the “Centara Complete Care” programme, which was developed in partnership with Ecolab and SGS and included an extensive series of health and hygiene protocols.

The creation of travel bubbles is the first step in enabling Asian destinations to safely restart their tourism industries, in the wake of the global pandemic Centara is ready to work with governments across the region to enable the resumption of cross-border travel in a safe manner.

A series of attractive promotional rates and packages are available at Centara’s hotels and resorts. Visit

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/special-offers/

Or https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/