IHG expands in Danang

DANANG, 13 January 2021: InterContinental Hotels Group has signed a management agreement with Minh Dong Travel Service and Trading Company Limited – a PGT Group member – to open the second Crowne Plaza in Danang.

The 300-room Crowne Plaza Danang Waterfront will welcome guests in 2023. Located next to the beachfront on the city’s main thoroughfare Vo Nguyen Giap street, the 38-storey hotel is just 5 km from the city’s international airport. It will complement the existing low-rise Crowne Plaza Danang, situated further south along the beachfront.

With 1,500 sqm of dedicated space, Crowne Plaza Danang Waterfront will have a strong focus on meetings and events, ranging from corporate functions to weddings for up to 400 people. Facilities will also include three restaurants and a spa.

PGT Group chairman, Le Anh Trieu commented: “ Crowne Plaza brand was the right match for what we were trying to achieve in our mixed-use development close to My Khe Beach.”

IHG has 14 hotels operating under four brands: Six Senses, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, and Holiday Inn, with another 17 in a pipeline which includes brand entries for Regent and Hotel Indigo.

The newest addition to Vietnam will be the 300-key Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay, opening in 2021.