Scammers target AirAsia X

SEPANG, 28 January 2020: AirAsia X issued a scam alert, Tuesday, saying a post on WhatsApp erroneously claimed to represent AirAsia X Berhad or its affiliates.

The scammers asked the message recipients to make a payment to an account allegedly belonging to a credit management company.

“We strongly advise the public to disregard the message and not to share any confidential information with anyone through any messages or phone calls they receive claiming to be from AirAsia X Berhad,” the alert stated.

In the company statement, AirAsia X reiterated that the company and its employees have no involvement with such fraudulent practices, and the group’s companies do not make online or social media solicitations.

“AirAsia X does not engage with its guests on any messenger application such as WhatsApp. All official AirAsia X announcements are made via AirAsia group’s official channels and mass media.”

AirAsia X warned it would not hesitate to take legal action against those who use the AirAsia X or the AirAsia brand fraudulently or commit identity theft. It recommended that when in doubt passengers should immediately report the suspected scams using the AirAsia X or AirAsia official social media channels.