STB and KrisShop sign retail partnership

SINGAPORE, 28 January 2021: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and KrisShop, Singapore Airlines’ flagship retailer, announced a three-year partnership, Wednesday, to jointly market home-grown brands and grow their e-commerce reach, as well as create seamless experiences for their local and international customers.

Under the partnership, retail content will be co-developed to profile local brands on KrisShop.com and highlight the vibrancy of Singapore’s retail scene.

Moving through phases

In the first phase, STB and KrisShop will launch a domestic campaign to raise awareness of local brands and grow demand for their products. Both partners will develop and amplify content to showcase local design talent and elevate the perception of Singapore’s dynamic retail scene. It complements the Made With Passion initiative led by the Singapore Brand Office and STB, and supported by Enterprise Singapore.

In the next phase, STB and KrisShop will roll out global campaigns across various key markets as international travel resumes.

E-commerce platform

To help local brands reach a wider international audience, KrisShop.com will be the exclusive e-commerce platform for Design Orchard, offering the retail showcase on Orchard Road an additional distribution channel.

From this week, 36 Design Orchard brands will be digitally housed on With Love, SG, a KrisShop concept store for home-grown brands showcasing Singapore’s culture and heritage. With the inclusion of Design Orchard brands, there will be a total of 100 local brands on With Love, SG. More Design Orchard brands will come on board in the coming months.

KrisShop will also work with STB and Design Orchard brands to raise the profile of these home-grown brands through joint promotions, limited-edition collections and exclusive collaborations, among other marketing efforts.

Seamless customer experiences

As part of the partnership, STB and KrisShop will explore new fulfilment services and channels to create effortless online-to-offline and offline-to-online retail experiences for Design Orchard and KrisShop’s customers. Some ideas to be trialled include self-collection for local customers at designated pickup points, such as Design Orchard and SingPost POPstations.

STB and KrisShop will also explore integrating KrisShop.com’s features with STB’s official VisitSingapore mobile application, allowing users to shop on the go.