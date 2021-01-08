Princess Cruises extends pause

SINGAPORE 8 January 2021: Princess Cruises is extending its pause of guest cruise vacations on ships sailing through 14 May 2021. This includes sailings in the Caribbean, the California Coast, along with early season Alaska and Europe cruises.

The cruise line continues to prepare and develop its plans to meet the “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” issued by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), despite the uncertainty around travel restrictions.





“We appreciate the patience from our loyal guests and travel advisors as we work to meet the health and safety requirements for our return to service,” said Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz.” We continue to prepare our ships for our return to service, and we are eager to see our guests back on board to create summertime memories.”

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare paid.

No action is required by the guest or their travel advisor to receive the above FCCs. The FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by 1 May 2022 and sailing by 31 December 2022.

Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form.

Requests must be received by 15 February 2021 or guests will be registered for the Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will protect travel advisor commission on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

Princess Cruises previously paused global guest cruise vacations and cancelled all departures on all ships through 31 March 2021. Princess had also previously extended its pause for cruises departing from Australia/New Zealand through 31 May 2021, as well as Japan through 25 June 2021.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.