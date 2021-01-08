Philippine beaches figure high in Conde Nast list

MANILA, 8 January 2021: White Beach, Boracay and El Nido, Palawan have placed second and ninth in the Condé Nast’s Traveler’s 25 Best Island Beaches in the World: 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards list.

In a new release earlier this week the Philippines Department of Tourism said the inclusion of the two destinations in the travel publication’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards is “sheer recognition of their unparalleled beauty and uniquely diverse resources.”

“We would like to thank the travellers who voted for our destinations. We draw inspiration from this warm reception and a solid vote of confidence from our satisfied patrons. As our destinations gradually reopen with health and safety measures in place, we will continue our conservation and protection efforts of these areas,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

Conde Nast noted that “Boracay used to fly under the radar with one of the most beautiful beaches in the world – but the secret’s out. Now the three-mile White Beach, with its grottos and beachside dining (and nightlife), is its busiest swath of sand.”

But the travel editors said: “Shockingly, Palawan remains steadily under the radar, even though it continues to rank highly in our Readers’ Choice Awards. El Nido alone is home to around 50 white sand beaches.”

In 2020 all the beaches in the Philippines including Boracay and El Nido reopened only to domestic tourists after numerous lockdowns. International travel remains restricted.

(Source: DOT Philippines)