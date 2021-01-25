Lybra webinar introduces new RMS

ROME, 25 January 2021: Lybra, a hospitality technology company, is hosting a webinar, 27 January to unveil its latest hotel revenue management tool to the hotel industry.

Lybra’s DemoDay webinar will introduce Lybra’s Assistant RMS that the company says will “deliver room rate, at the right time, increase a property’s bookings so hotels can reach financial recovery during the post-COVID era more quickly.”

Hotels can register, for free, at https://lybra.ac-page.com/demo-day

The webinar will take place 1000 (EST)/1600 (CET) Wednesday, 27 January 2021.

The event will include presentations by Fulvio Giannetti, CEO and head of Data Science at Lybra; Erik Muñoz, Chief Commercial Officer at Lybra & Revenue Management Expert.

Lybra’s Assistant RMS was designed to improve the quality of hoteliers’ lives, by simplifying and automating daily operations to skyrocket their property’s bookings and revenue – even in times of decreased demand, like the current COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on Lybra, visit www.lybra.tech