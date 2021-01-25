Booking.com names Thai winners

BANGKOK, 25 January 2021: Booking.com recognises over 1 million partners in its annual Traveller Review Awards 2021 released this week.

Drawing on millions of customer reviews, Booking.com announced it would present 1,147,344 Traveller Review Awards for 2021 across 220 countries and territories who made travel experiences more memorable for travellers.

Chiangmai Sika Deer Garden.

The popular booking website said the “breadth and spread of winners in the Awards’ ninth year is a powerful testament to Booking.com’s partners’ dedication and resilience, as they managed to provide incredible travel experiences for people during a year of untold challenges for the entire industry.”

“As trips became fewer and further between, every trip meant more to travellers than ever before, and it has become even more important to celebrate the outstanding service that the Traveller Review Award winners displayed during a year like no other,” said Booking.com regional manager, Mekong Region Michelle Gao. “On our mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, our partners play such an impactful role in delivering amazing experiences to travellers, and I know that with their tenacity, partnership and passion, we can rebuild travel together, and help more and more travellers to rediscover our beautiful world over time.”

Among Traveller Review Award 2021 winners in Thailand, these favourite stays received rave reviews from Booking.com customers with a 9.9 score: