Are you looking for a rep in Europe?

GLASGOW, 14 January 2021: Six travel marketing and PR experts based in Europe have cobbled up a Worldwide Travel Alliance (WTA) to sell representation and PR services to travel brands in Southeast Asia seeking European customers.

WTA launch directors include Andrea Hogg of Wendum Travel Services (UK), May Kamya of Eastern Favourites (German-speaking markets and Scandinavia), Anabela Dos Santos of ADS Consulting (French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese markets), Elena Vetrova of Travel Media (Russia, Ukraine, CIS and Baltic States), and Ken Scott and AnchaleeSriwongsa of ScottAsia Communications (UK & Thailand).

The alliance claims a market reach to all English, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese speaking markets.

WTA’s sale pitch offers B2B sales, roadshows, virtual and physical event representation, media relations, fam trip organising, PR, and digital content creation. It can target an individual country or support clients in a pan-European strategy.

Visit:

https://www.worldwidetravelalliance.com/?ct=t%28Worldwide+Travel+Alliance+Announced%29