Greenlight travel with testing

LONDON, 14 January 2021: Unvaccinated travellers should not be discriminated against according to a statement from WTTC president and CEO Gloria Guevara.

She said: “WTTC wholeheartedly supports testing on the departure of all travellers to ensure passengers can prove they are Covid-19 free and thus avoid the spread.”

Acknowledging that it would take a significant amount of time to vaccinate the global population, particularly those in less advanced countries, or in different age groups, therefore we should not discriminate against those who wish to travel but have not been vaccinated.

“The common-sense approach is to allow the free movement of people who can prove a negative test result, rather than reserve travelling or jobs for a small minority who have been vaccinated.

“Furthermore, the most vulnerable groups should be prioritised, a blanket vaccination requirement would simply discriminate against non-vulnerable groups, such as Generation X, Z and Millennials, who should be able to travel with proof of a negative Covid test,” she said.

WTTC is campaigning for an internationally recognised rapid and cost-effective testing regime at departure points worldwide to avoid exporting the virus and aid the restoration of international travel.