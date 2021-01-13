AOT opts for an e-AGM

BANGKOK, 13 January 2021: Thailand’s Airports of Thailand informed the Stock Exchange this week it will organise a virtual annual general meeting, 22 January, in response to the Covid-19 shutdown in the Thai capital as well as five adjacent and eastern seaboard provinces.

The annual general meeting attended by AOT’s shareholders was scheduled to be held at the Novotel Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel.

AOT said the adoption of an “e-meeting” format was a “precautionary measures against the Covid-19 outbreak and due to the lockdown of Samut Prakarn province where Suvarnabhumi Airport resides.

The AOT Board of Directors in a meeting held on Tuesday, 12 January 2021, resolved to approve the change of format and venue for the 2020 AGM to electronic means (e-Meeting) only.

Event hosting in Bangkok and at resort destinations such as Pattaya and Hua Hin have come to a standstill following a second Covid-19 wave that has seen cases rise from around 4,000 in mid-December to more than 10,000 during the first week of January.