Sabah tourism makes a comeback

KOTA KINABALU, 14 December 2020: Following the Sabah State Government’s decision to allow inter-district travel with a 50% capacity ceiling for tour and travel services, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment updated its standard operating procedures at last week.

The SOP is available on the Sabah Tourism website https://tourism.sabah.gov.my/.





“We are thankful to the State Government for taking the decision to allow tourism to resume as we had once again been hit hard with the recent EMCO since early Oct,” said MATTA president Datuk KL Tan. “This leniency is timely for the upcoming holiday and festive season. We do hope that as a next step, the State Government reviews the requirement for the Covid test, which is currently enforced for travellers from West Malaysia and Sarawak prior to their travel to Sabah.”

“We urge all tourism industry players and visitors to comply with the SOP and not be the source of a spike or a new (Covid-19) cluster. The provision to operate is needed; however, if both parties do not uphold their SOP responsibility, it affects yet again the entire industry. Let’s work together. I am sure many are equally eager to take a break from staying at home and once again explore the tourist spots in Sabah”, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah.

Sabah Tourism Board general manager Noredah Othman added: “Sabah Tourism has adapted to the situation updates and while at times travel was not allowed, other services especially the F&B services and co-working space offers have been highlighted through our social media and website. Industry members can continue to submit their promotions for this free listing.

“In addition, we have collaborated with Carhub and MasWings on two separate campaigns to keep the travel interest alive. That is at least what we can do on the forefront besides ensuring that we are ready to re-engage aggressively once borders for travel are open”.

Travel to Sabah is now allowed for all Malaysians and residents who possess a valid immigration pass and have tested negative for Covid 3 days before travel.

For more information visit: http://www.sabahtourism.com