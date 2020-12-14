A dash of red paint for pop star

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 December 2020 – AirAsia Media Group rolled out a new aircraft livery as part of its marketing campaign for RedRecords artiste – Jannine Weigel’s debut hit-single Passcode.

The livery on an AirAsia Airbus A320 aircraft which currently serves domestic routes within Malaysia features a spectacular image of Jannine with a dash of red to depict her fun-loving personality. AirAsia Media Group CEO Sumit Ramchandani said: “Together with RedRecords, we aim to expand awareness for Jannine’s first single through AirAsia Media Group’s ecosystem and establish her as an ASEAN star. As part of an integrated campaign to promote her single which included digital media, in-flight media as well as CRM, the aircraft livery completes the whole media asset offering to further build resonance and generate awareness across the region, once the aircraft starts servicing international routes when travel restrictions are lifted.”