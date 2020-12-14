New Princess sails Alaska

SINGAPORE, 14 December 2000: With more than 50 years of sailing in Alaska, Princess Cruises will send its newest ship – Discovery Princess – to Alaska together with five other ships making it a six-ship programme for the 2022 Alaska season.

The 143,700-ton, 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess, marks her inaugural season as the youngest ship in Alaska departing from Seattle on the popular seven-day Inside Passage itinerary, alongside Emerald Princess.

On sale from 16 December 2020, the May through September 2022 season will offer four convenient West Coast homeports – Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., Anchorage (Whittier) and San Francisco. Guests can choose from 12 cruise itineraries, plus 25 seamless cruise tour options, combining an unforgettable cruise and land tour visiting the extraordinary Denali National Park.

Majestic Princess debuts along with Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess sailing the top-rated seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, which features two glacier viewing experiences on every cruise including Glacier Bay National Park (Vancouver BC to Anchorage [Whittier] or vice versa). Ruby Princess offers 10-day Inside Passage cruises out of San Francisco, featuring the bonus of the awe-inspiring sail-away under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

All six ships sailing to Alaska in 2022 are MedallionClass-enabled so guests enjoy an effortless guest experience, delivering highly personalized service and enabling touchless interactive experiences and entertainment. Among enhancements, guests enjoy expedited boarding; on-demand food, beverage, retail and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go along with Wi-FI at sea with MedallionNet.

Cruisetour guests see even more of Alaska by combining a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise with multiple nights on land in the heart of Alaska. With dozens of options ranging from 10 to 17 nights, every cruise tour includes a visit to Denali National Park. Princess owns and operates five wilderness lodges, located on the doorsteps of legendary national parks. The cruise line also offers their exclusive Direct-to-the-Wilderness rail service that takes guests from the cruise ship to the Denali area and custom-built wilderness lodges in the same day, for more time to explore and less time in transit.

Additional 2022 Alaska program highlights include:

17 destinations – including five glacier-viewing experiences – on 12 unique itineraries and 140 departures. Most cruise itineraries include visits to the quaint Southeast Alaska towns of Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway.

82 calls to Glacier Bay National Park on seven unique itineraries. That means, 74% of Princess Alaska cruises include calls to Glacier Bay National Park.

All cruise tours combine a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise with extended stays at exclusive Princess wilderness lodge. Every cruise tour includes a visit to Alaska’s top-two attractions, Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park.

Back by popular demand, the 17-day Ultimate Princess Connoisseur cruise tour features two nights at each one of the five Princess Wilderness Lodges.

In 2022, Princess celebrates the 20 th anniversary of the Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge, located just outside Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, America’s largest national park.

Princess continues to enhance the award-winning North to Alaska programme, bringing local Alaskans, culture and fresh seafood onboard and ashore to immerse guests in all things Alaska. From Cook My Catch to Puppies in the Piazza, to mountain climbers, to Libby Riddles – the first female Iditarod Champion.

For more information visit www.princess.com