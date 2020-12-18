Princess true to its word

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2020: While cruisers are dreaming of their next cruise vacation, Princess Cruises introduces a new Princess Promise, offering greater peace of mind during a cruise vacation.

It also reaffirms Princess’ commitment to exceptional onboard service and guest satisfaction. Over the years, Princess guests have enjoyed warm and gracious service in an atmosphere of comfortable elegance. Princess team members provide exceptional service and with MedallionClass, a more personalised experience to ensure an unforgettable vacation.

Underscoring the cruise line’s already strong commitment to service, the Princess Promise reassures guests that Princess will ‘make it right’ for any onboard service that did not meet their expectations. It may include but is not limited to onboard credits, future cruise credits or refunds.

Princess is also expanding its Book with Confidence policy which now allows guests the flexibility to change their vacation plans 30 days before the day of departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit. This flexible booking option is available for any cruise bookings made through 2 March 2021, on voyages departing through 31 October 2021.

“During this time, we’re all dreaming about our next cruise vacation and experiencing the wonder of new places, people and cultures,” said Deanna Austin, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises. “When we set sail again, our guests can feel at ease with the promise of a great cruise vacation and the flexibility of adjusting their bookings if their plans change.”

Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in response to Covid-19 and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates, Health & Safety protocols, and CDC Travel Advisories.

For more details, visit www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence.