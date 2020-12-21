Festive season deals at Centara

BANGKOK, 21 December 2020: The end of the year is almost here so gather family and friends and celebrate in style with Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Thailand’s leading hotel operator is giving residents the chance to mark the arrival of 2021 with packages all across the Kingdom, whether you want to ring in the New Year with a rooftop party or a beachfront retreat, Centara has all the options.

Thai nationals and expatriates who book a stay on 31 December 2020, at a choice of 12 Centara hotels and resorts in Thailand, will be treated to a wealth of enticing extras that are sure to add a little extra sparkle to every stay. On the day of arrival, guests will receive a guaranteed early check-in, to make their year-end adventure last as long as possible, as well as a complimentary upgrade to next room category (upon request).

Couples, families and friends can spend the last day of the year exploring their chosen destination, or simply unwinding at their hotel or resort. With a 20% discount on all spa treatments, guests can end 2020 feeling fully refreshed and relaxed! Then as the sun sets, Centara will host a series of spectacular New Year’s Eve dinners filled with festive cheer and goodwill. With a table for two included in every package, this magical New Year’s Eve will live long in the memory.

The final day of the year is not only an occasion for couples, but also for families. They are invited to bring their children, with free stays for up to two children at every hotel. Then on the first morning of 2021, Centara will offer complimentary breakfast for two people.

Centara’s New Year’s Eve packages are available at a choice of 12 hotels and resorts in diverse and highly-desirable destinations all across the Kingdom, including Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Trat, Rayong, Krabi, Phuket, Hat Yai, Krabi, Mae Sot and Udon Thani. So whether you’re seeking a blissful beachfront break, a stylish city staycation, a fun-filled family holiday or an enchanting upcountry escape, everyone can ring in the New Year with their loved ones in Thailand with Centara.

Rates for this enticing package start from just THB 1,920 net per room per night for CentaraThe1 members. Not a member yet? Register at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/sign-up/

The New Year’s Eve packages must be purchased by 31 December 2020 and stays must be taken on 31 December 2020. Terms and conditions apply. For more information and reservations:

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/featured-packages/new-year-eve-package/