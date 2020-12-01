Princess confirms summer schedule

SINGAPORE, 1 December 2020: Princess Cruises has announced the summer 2022 Caribbean cruise season offering vacations to beaches as well as adventure and exploration destinations onboard the Caribbean Princess.

This MedallionClass ship returns to Ft Lauderdale from April through July 2022 to sail on seven- and 14-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. With 25 departures and five itineraries here are some of the highlights

Eastern Caribbean: Perfect for relaxing to the top rate beaches

Seven-day Eastern Caribbean visiting Ft Lauderdale, Princess Cays, St. Thomas (More Ashore late-night stay), St. Kitts, Ft. Lauderdale.

Seven-day Eastern Caribbean visiting: Ft Lauderdale, Princess Cays, San Juan, Amber Cove, Grand Turk, Ft. Lauderdale.

Western Caribbean: Best for exploration of Caribbean culture and Mayan Ruins

Seven-day Western Caribbean visiting: Ft Lauderdale, Grand Cayman, Roatan (Mahogany Bay), Belize City, Cozumel, Ft. Lauderdale.

Seven-day Western Caribbean visiting: Ft Lauderdale, Cozumel, Belize City, Roatan (Mahogany Bay), Costa Maya, Ft. Lauderdale.

Eastern & Western Caribbean: Explore the best of the Eastern and Western Caribbean

14-day cruises visiting both the Eastern and Western regions on the Caribbean.

While visiting various Caribbean ports, guests can soak up some of the top-rated beaches in the world and choose from water adventures like snorkelling, scuba diving, ziplining through lush rainforests or simply relaxing on a catamaran while floating through crystal clear blue water. All guests sailing on Eastern Caribbean itineraries will visit the cruise line’s Princess Cays private beach sanctuary for a day of fun, sun, water activities and a beach BBQ. The island even offers cabanas with air conditioning and bar service.

Exclusive Discovery and Animal Planet shore excursions offer more immersive experiences enjoyable for the whole family, such as visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Mayan Ruins at Tulum or Brimstone Hill Fortress in St Kitts.

Recently modernized to appeal to families of all sizes and age groups, Caribbean Princess immerses guests in the destinations the ship visits with Rhythm of the Caribbean, offering concerts, crafts, Parrots in the Piazza and engaging presentations from shark experts, treasure hunters and more.

Favourite family features onboard include The Reef Outdoor Splash Zone with shade, sun and water activities for the kids; Movies Under the Stars showcasing first-fun movies, sports events and more; and fine and quick-service dining options appealing to all tastes and preferences.

OceanMedallionTransforms the Cruise Experience

Onboard Caribbean Princess, the OceanMedallion wearable device transforms vacations by making the entire cruise experience effortless, delivering highly personalized service and enabling touchless interactive experiences and entertainment. Among enhancements, guests enjoy expedited boarding; on-demand food, beverage, retail and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go.

Stay Connected with MedallionNet – the Best Wi-Fi at Sea

Caribbean Princess also offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.

Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in light of COVID-19 and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.