Bangkok Airways reopens food kiosks

BANGKOK, 1 December 2020: Bangkok Airways resumed its food and beverages kiosk services at Sukhothai airport and Trat airport 1 December.

The food and beverages kiosk at Sukhothai airport is now available between 0730 to 0935 and 1530 to 1730. At Trat airport, opening hours are 1110 to 1310. (Opening hours match aircraft arrivals and departures) Passengers will still be required to wear a protective facial mask at all times, except when drinking or eating.

The airline will announce the reopening of other food and beverages kiosks at other Thai airports in the near future.