New Princess ship joins European cruises

SINGAPORE 9 December 2020: Princess Cruises will deploy five MedallionClass ships sailing as far north as the Arctic Circle and to the eastern shores of the Mediterranean Sea for its longest Europe season so far from March to November 2022

The new Enchanted Princess will be sailing in the Baltic on Scandinavia & Russia voyages for the very first time and will join Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Island Princess and Crown Princess to offer 178 departures on 70 unique itineraries to 114 destinations in 30 countries. Sky Princess will also be the largest homeport ship the UK has ever had, offering more guest capacity than previously seen.









Cruisers are daydreaming about exploring hillside castles in the British Isles, ancient ruins of Italy, the Blue Lagoon in Iceland or the colourful architecture of St. Petersburg can find themselves immersed in these local cultures soaking up the iconic sites. Destination highlights of the 2022 season include:

Scandinavia & Russia: Experience the timeless beauty of the cities of the Baltic Sea or the medieval town of Tallinn, Estonia with the classic 11-day Scandinavia & Russia cruise (roundtrip from Copenhagen). This features an overnight stay with two full days in St. Petersburg where guests can discover the iconic architecture of landmarks such as the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood and Catherine Palace. Guests can visit seven countries along the way including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, Estonia and Germany. Ships sailing this region include the new Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess and Island Princess.

British Isles: Guests can delight in the heritage and hillside castles on eight- to 14-day cruises from London (Southampton). The rugged Scottish Highlands and the prehistoric wonder of Stonehenge are just some of the sites to see. Those sailing the 12-day British Isles itinerary experience late-night stays in Dublin and Belfast. Guests also have the opportunity to experience the famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo festival at Edinburgh Castle. Ships cruising the British Isles include Crown Princess and Island Princess.

Norway & Iceland: Searching for the mystical glow of the Northern Lights can be discovered in Norway and Iceland. With cruises navigating through stunning Sognefjord enroute to Skjolden, stopping in Reykjavik for a dip in the rejuvenating waters of the Blue Lagoon. Itineraries to Greenland feature views of scenic fjords in Qaqortoq, storybook cottage sightings in Nuuk and strolls through the colourful fields of Nanortalik. Princess offers seven- to 14-day itineraries on Sky Princess and Island Princess.

Mediterranean: With cruises ranging from seven to 24 days, guests discover the beauty of the Adriatic and Aegean Seas, sailing from Barcelona, Athens, Rome or London (Southampton) on Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Island Princess. Island Princess offers two 14-day voyages from Rome to explore not only the Mediterranean but also Israel to discover the sacred city of Jerusalem.

Grand Adventures & Transatlantic: These 14-to 28-day adventures offer guests the unique opportunity to get to know and experience countless activities on their cruise ship with leisurely sea days, as well as the destinations visited only a Transatlantic voyage can offer. All ships sailing to Europe in 2022 – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Crown Princess and Island Princess – offer itineraries.

European Cruisetours: For those with more time to experience Europe, several cruises can be combined with a multi-night land tour to create the ultimate European cruise tour. Options include touring Venice and Rome, discovering the timeless beauty of Prague and Vienna, exploring the charming seaside towns of Spain or trekking the countryside of Ireland.

Princess MedallionClass ships also offer the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast and reliable, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

