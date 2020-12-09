Discover Qatar goes cruising

DOHA, Qatar, 9 December 2020: Discover Qatar, the destination management subsidiary of Qatar Airways, will launch its first expedition cruise series, April 2021.

Sailing Qatar’s coastal waters, the cruises will observe the gathering of the world’s largest living fish – the Whale Shark – in the Al Shaheen marine zone.

Whale Sharks that can grow up to 12 metres in length migrate during April and September and are found in their hundreds feeding in the Al Shaheen marine zone within the Arabian Gulf, 80 km off the northern coast of Qatar.

The Discover Qatar expedition cruise will give adventurous passengers access to the Al Shaheen restricted marine zone to observe the Whale Sharks as well as snorkelling in coral reefs and exploring the marine zone with a team of expert guides, marine biologists, naturalists and ornithologists.

Discover Qatar offers customers an eight-night, nine-day, full-board expedition cruise package.

Discover Qatar partners with Ponant, a leader in luxury expeditions cruising, to offer the cruise series that operates a ship with 92 staterooms and suites equipped with high-end amenities, a 24-hour butler service, two restaurants and a spa.

Cruise season will start in April 2021 and will run seven consecutive weekly departures. Prices start from USD5,295 per person.