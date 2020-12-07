First NDC tickets surface

SINGAPORE, 7 December 2020: Singapore Airlines’ KrisConnect programme, powered by Travelport, welcomed on board its first passengers recently who booked tickets using the New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology.

Star Cruise Travel Services, one of Travelport’s partner agencies that helped to pilot the introduction of NDC capability, made the NDC bookings through Smartpoint, Travelport’s agency desktop solution.

The passengers took international flights, arriving into Singapore Changi Airport in early November.

“This is an important milestone for our industry and our partnership with Singapore Airlines as they work to leverage IATA’s New Distribution Capability (NDC),” said Travelport’s head of customer strategy Kyle Moore.

“Singapore Airlines is pleased to be working closely with Travelport on our KrisConnect programme,” said Singapore Airlines divisional vice president e-commerce and distribution Bryan Koh. “This milestone achievement with Travelport is critical in ensuring the programme’s success.”