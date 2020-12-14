Tour East shifts some offices to JTB

SINGAPORE, 14 December 2020: Regional inbound tour operator Tour East is integrating its offices in Hong Kong, Indonesia and Thailand with its major shareholder JTB, mainly to save costs in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A member of the global DMC network of Japanese tour giant JTB group, the Tour East brand began migrating some operations, last year to local JTB offices. The shift to rationalise operations continues, 1 January 2021, when Tour East Hong Kong, Indonesia and Thailand integrate with JTB offices. In all three territories, the move should translate into significant cost savings in office rentals and back-of-the-house expenses.

In a statement to clients at the weekend, Tour East said it would continue to operate as a distinctive brand, catering to the international leisure and MICE markets. It assured business partners current pricing, and how it conducts its business in Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Thailand markets would remain unchanged.

“However, since offices will be moving and companies integrated, existing agreements will need to be re-issued to reflect the new legal entities.”