PATA forecasts 2021 outlook

BANGKOK, 27 November 2020: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) will organise its first-ever hybrid event, “Asia Pacific Tourism Recovery Trends & Outlook”, on Monday, 7 December at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Monday 7 December is a public holiday in Thailand, a substitution holiday for Father’s Day 5 December that falls on a Saturday. The holiday might reduce the turnout of Thai delegates attending the physical event in Bangkok but international delegates attending via Zoom remain the priority.

“With domestic tourism thriving in many destinations around the Asia Pacific… current data and trends are already providing early indications on the outlook of travel and tourism as we head into 2021,” said PATA CEO Mario Hardy. “ I invite all members and industry stakeholders to join us as we work towards the responsible renewal of the travel and tourism industry.”

The event, organised in partnership with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, will provide the latest insights into the current trends shaping the recovery of travel and tourism in the region.

With in-depth conversations focusing on hospitality, aviation and the future of MICE, the event will include presentations from Ascend by Cirium head of consultancy Asia, Joanna Lu, on “Air Travel Trends in APAC”, and STR Southeast Asia regional manager, Bernard Kee, on “Hotel Performance in the Asia Pacific”.

Tourism Authority of Thailand deputy governor for international marketing (Asia and South Pacific) Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya will provide an update on Thailand tourism. A long line up of tourism and hospitality experts are listed as supporting speakers.

Due to limited seating, PATA members, sponsors, and VIP invited guests will be given priority seating at the venue with strict social distance rules applying. Others can attend virtually registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WxtOrNcpSE6CF1QuMIH7eg

For more information about the event, visit https://www.pata.org/calendar/asia-pacific-tourism-recovery-trends-outlook.