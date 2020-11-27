Thais ready to travel again

BANGKOK, 27 November 2020: Booking.com has revealed key predictions for Thai travellers for the coming year and beyond as travellers come to terms with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The predictions shared by Booking.com are part of a broader study of more than 20,000 travellers across 28 countries and territories with observations relevant to individual country markets.

From the study, Thai travellers showed one of the highest levels of optimism and excitement across many of the predictions for leisure travel, even if this continues to be different for a long time.

Booking.com has seen that travellers will continue to find ways to satiate their appetite for travel as long as it’s safe to do so, and the industry will need to adapt at pace.

Road Trip Ready

On average, 58% of travellers around the world are looking forward to visiting nearby regions or destinations accessible by car. This increases to 73% among Thai travellers – the highest percentage among the 28 countries surveyed.

Additionally, Thais are the most appreciative of a more simple travel experience (85%) and the most willing to seek out more rural, off-the-beaten-track journeys (80%). Most importantly, 82% want to see how their money is going back into the local community, and 84% of Thai travellers want to make responsible travel choices that will support local recovery efforts – which is the highest number among travellers worldwide.

Digital Nomads

Thai travellers also expressed the strongest desire to get back on the road, with 68% of Thais looking at potential travel destinations as often as once a week, compared to just 38% globally. The Work-From-Home revolution has also inspired many Thais to seek out a more flexible work arrangement, with six in 10 having considered taking a ‘workcation’ or booking somewhere to stay during the workweek to enjoy a change of scenery. This number is also the second-highest in the world.

Additionally, Thais also have the highest confidence in technology among global travellers, with 81% agreeing that technology will be important in controlling health risks when travelling, and the same figure (81%) among Thai travellers believing that innovation in travel technology will speed up as a result of the global pandemic. It will be exciting to see a new level of cooperation between travel operators and technology providers in helping people feel more comfortable and confident in travelling again in a post-pandemic world.

Safety First

When it comes to health measures during travel, Thais are one of the most committed in the world in following safety guidelines with 86% willing to accept health checks on arrival, 87% willing to wear a mask in public, and 86% of Thais more willing to book an accommodation that clearly indicates health and hygiene policies.

“2020 has been an unpredictable year, but we are highly encouraged by the optimism that our Thai travellers have shown. It is a testament to the fundamental and enduring role that travel plays in all our lives, and the moments of joy and inspiration it brings to people during times of uncertainty,” said Booking.com regional manager Mekong Region, Michelle Gao.

METHODOLOGY

Research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted among a sample of adults who have travelled for business or leisure in the past 12 months, and must be planning to travel in the next 12 months (if/once travel restrictions are lifted). In total 20,934 respondents across 28 countries were polled (including 999 from the USA, 496 from Canada, 497 from Mexico, 997 from Colombia, 999 from Brazil, 499 from Argentina, 995 from Australia, 499 from New Zealand, 999 from Spain, 996 from Italy, 996 from France, 999 from the UK, 996 from Germany, 498 from the Netherlands, 499 from Denmark, 499 from Sweden, 498 from Croatia, 1001 from Russia, 498 from Israel, 997 from India, 994 from China, 499 from Hong Kong, 497 from Thailand, 496 from Singapore, 499 from Taiwan, 997 from South Korea, 500 from Vietnam and 995 from Japan). Respondents completed an online survey in July 2020.