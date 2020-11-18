Guidelines for global vaccine distribution

GENEVA, 18 November 2020: Guidelines to ensure that the air cargo industry is ready to support the large-scale handling, transport and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine are in place according to the International Air Transport Association.

IATA’s Guidance for Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Logistics and Distribution provides recommendations for governments and the logistics supply chain in preparation for what will be the largest and most complex global logistics operation ever undertaken.

The Guidance was produced with the support of a broad range of partners, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), UK Civil Aviation Authority, World Bank, World Customs Organization (WCO) and World Trade Organization (WTO).

It includes a repository of international standards and guidelines related to the transport of vaccines and will be updated as information is made available to the industry.

“Delivering billions of doses of a vaccine that must be transported and stored in a deep-frozen state to the entire world efficiently will involve hugely complex logistical challenges across the supply chain,” said IATA’s director \-general and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac.

“While the immediate challenge is the implementation of COVID-19 testing measures to re-open borders without quarantine, we must be prepared for when a vaccine is ready. This guidance material is an important part of those preparations,”

Key challenges addressed in IATA’s Guidance for Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Logistics and Distribution:

The availability of temperature-controlled storage facilities and contingencies when such facilities are not available

Defining roles and responsibilities of parties involved in the distribution of vaccines, particularly government authorities and NGOs, to assist safe, fast and equitable distribution as broadly as possible

Industry preparedness for vaccine distribution which includes:

Capacity & Connectivity: The global route network has been reduced dramatically from the pre-COVID 22,000 city pairs. Governments need to re-establish air connectivity to ensure adequate capacity is available for vaccine distribution.

Facilities and infrastructure: The first vaccine manufacturer to apply for regulatory approval requires the vaccine to be shipped and stored in a deep-frozen state, making ultra-cold chain facilities across the supply chain essential. Some types of refrigerants are classified as dangerous goods and volumes are regulated, which adds an additional layer of complexity. Considerations include the availability of temperature-controlled facilities and equipment and staff trained to handle time- and temperature-sensitive vaccines.

Border management: Timely regulatory approvals and storage and clearance by customs and health authorities will be essential. Priorities for border processes include introducing fast-track procedures for overflight and landing permits for operations carrying the COVID-19 vaccine and potential tariff relief to facilitate the movement of the vaccine.

Security: Vaccines are highly valuable commodities. Arrangements must be in place to ensure that shipments remain secure from tampering and theft. Processes are in place already, but the huge volume of vaccine shipments will require early planning to ensure that they are scalable.