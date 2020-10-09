World Dream sails to nowhere

SINGAPORE, 9 October 2020: Dream Cruises will be the first cruise brand to restart sailings from Singapore according to an announcement this week by the owning company Genting Cruise Lines.

The cruise line’s World Dream will mark its debut 6 November as the newest built cruise ship to homeport in Singapore, offering a series of brand new two and three-night cruises to nowhere for Singapore residents during the school and year-end holidays.

Dream Cruises successful deployed a ship for short sailings in Taiwan waters last July and will now follow with sailings out of Singapore this November.

“Due to the invaluable support and confidence of the Singapore authorities in Genting Cruise Lines, the inaugural homeport deployment of World Dream in Singapore marks another important milestone in the recovery process post-Covid-19 for the local cruise tourism industry,” said Dream Cruises president, Michael Goh.