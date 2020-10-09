Vietjet increases flights

SINGAPORE, 9 October 2020: Vietjet has increased flights in Vietnam while offering up to 50% off ‘Deluxe’ ticket fares to promote post-Covid-19 travel.

The deal expires at midnight 9 December on the Deluxe ticket fares.

The airline has increased its flight on several domestic routes including Ho Chi Minh City – Phu Quoc/ Da Lat/ Nha Trang and Hanoi – Phu Quoc / Da Lat / Nha Trang / Can Tho. The routes from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Hue, Da Nang, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong to provide passengers with a variety of travel options for the upcoming year-end tourist season.

The Ho Chi Minh City – Ha Noi route, connecting the two largest cities in Vietnam is served by 25 return flights per day.

To support the increase in flights, passengers can use the code “DELUXE” when booking on the website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app to receive a 50% discount on Deluxe fares (*) on all domestic flights. Travel on the discounted fare is valid from 10 October 2020 to 31 December 31, 2021 (**).

Vietjet passengers can also use the code “DELUXE” to book five-star hotels and resorts across the country such as Furama Resort Da Nang, L’Alya Ninh Van Bay, Ariyana SmartCondotel Nha Trang, Republic Plaza with only half price (*) when making a reservation as long as the length of stay is appropriate with the flight itinerary. (***).

Meanwhile, Thai Vietjet has also commenced its maiden flight from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Ubon Ratchathani, one of the four major cities of Isan, a region in northeastern Thailand.

The airline connects Bangkok to major destinations in northeast Thailand such as Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen and Udon Thani.

From its Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) home-base, the airline also serves Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani (from 4 November). A new service from Chiang Rai to Hat Yai starts 1 November.

(*) Excluding taxes and fees

(**) Excluding Tet holiday

(***) Subject to hotels’ Terms & Conditions