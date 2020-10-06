Superyachts seek safe haven in the Maldives

MALE, the Maldives, 6 October 2020: The Maldives is one of just a few destinations worldwide that have opened the doors to tourism easing Covid-19 restrictions and welcoming superyachts.

Reporting from the Maldives, Asia Pacific Superyachts director, Mohamed Hameed, in a despatch to the yachting community confirmed this week that the Maldives has opened to foreign-flagged vessels.





“M/Y Ebony Shine and M/Y Blue Shadow are already in the Maldives, and we know of yachts planning to visit soon, including M/Y Lady E, M/Y Vava 2, M/Y Ulysses and S/Y SKADE – there are also many others inquiring at the moment”.

Quoting a visiting captain, Mohamed said: “For the time being it sounds like the Maldives is one of the easiest destinations for yachts. Most other countries require long quarantine periods and still limit various nationalities in general”.

He notes that more yachts are choosing to visit the Maldives quite early in the season this year, as vessels are aware Maldives regulations/restrictions are relatively easier compared to the rest of yachting destinations worldwide.

“We are potentially looking at a very successful season ahead 2020/2021… fingers are crossed.”

In the report he claims cruising within the waters of Maldives is relatively hassle-free except for going ashore to local inhabited islands.

“Resort visits are based on individual permissions from respective resort management… There are plenty of exciting activities for guests to experience while in the Maldives, such as going ashore to uninhabited islands.

Anchoring

“Most yachts still choose to be anchored near Bandos Island Resort when guests are not on board and/ or while waiting for guests. This is mainly due to Bandos being closer to the airport, which makes it easy for crew changes and restocking provisions.

“A few superyachts are choosing to go to the Yacht Marina at Crossroads Maldives… Crossroads is mainly used to stay on anchor when there are no guests,” he explains.

Processing

It usually takes about 30 to 45 minutes for the arrival/departure process to complete; given that all required documents are presented.

There are no restrictions imposed on specific nationals; but generally, all nationals entering the Maldives will need to show a negative PCR result. The PCR test must be conducted 72 hours before departure to the Maldives. In case for transiting/visiting yachts; each crew will be required to conduct the test 72 hours before departure from their last port (even though it takes several days at sea afterwards to reach the Maldives).

As well, a Traveler Health Declaration (THD) form must be submitted by all travellers travelling to and from the Maldives, within 24 hours prior to their travel. This can be submitted electronically via http://imuga.immigration.gov.mv.

‘Safe Travels’ Stamp

The Ministry of Tourism Republish of Maldives announced the Maldives was awarded the Safe Travels Stamp, granted by World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

A substantial reduction in fees to enter the Maldives also benefits visiting vessels. It helps make the Maldives a superyacht favourite and provides a viable stopover for all yachts crossing the Indian Ocean.

Yachts needing more information or with questions regarding travel requirements may email mohamed@asia-pacific-superyachts.com and visit www.asia-pacific-superyachts.com/maldives.