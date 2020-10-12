Princess cruises sail from Europe

SINGAPORE, 12 October 2020 – Princess Cruises’ 2021 programme will now see three Royal-class ships based in Europe, including the newest addition to the line’s fleet – Enchanted Princess, sailing on a series of voyages to the Mediterranean, northern Europe, British Isles and Canada & New England.

Sky Princess and Regal Princess will be based in Southampton, UK, whilst Enchanted Princess will sail out of Rome. Guests can enjoy an enhanced Medallion-class service and new experiences onboard the three ships.

The newly completed Enchanted Princess was delivered on 30 September from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy and is due to officially join the Princess fleet later this year. With the arrival of this 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship, Enchanted Princess expands the Princess Cruises global fleet of MedallionClass vessels.

Enchanted Princess will spend May to September sailing roundtrip from Rome (Civitavecchia) on a series of brand new seven-and 14-night voyages calling at a variety of Mediterranean destinations including Corfu, Kotor, Marseille and Naples. The ship will then continue to sail between Rome and Barcelona on a series of 11-night Grand Mediterranean voyages.

Sky Princess will spend its first UK season from April to September sailing roundtrip from Southampton on eight- and 12-night British Isles cruises, as well as a series of 12-night Scandinavia & Russia voyages.

Similarly, Regal Princess will spend April to October sailing from Southampton to a variety of destinations including Iceland and Norway, the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, the Baltic and Canada & New England with voyages ranging in length from four to 24 nights.

Key highlights

A seven-night Mediterranean cruise on Enchanted Princess, sailing roundtrip from Rome on 22 May 2021, calling at Kotor, Corfu, Katakolon, Messina and Naples.

A 14-night Spain, France and Portugal cruise on Regal Princess, sailing roundtrip from Southampton on 10 July 2021, calling at La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cartagena, Malaga, Gibraltar, Seville (Cadiz) and Vigo (for Santiago de Compostela)

A 12-night Scandinavia & Russia cruise on Sky Princess, sailing roundtrip from Southampton on 7 June 2021, calling at Copenhagen, St Petersburg (overnight) Tallinn, Stockholm (Nynashamn) and Skagen.

OceanMedallion Cruise Experience

Onboard these MedallionClass ships, the OceanMedallion wearable device transforms vacations by making the entire cruise experience effortless, delivering highly personalized service and enabling touchless interactive experiences and entertainment. Among enhancements, guests enjoy expedited boarding; on-demand food, beverage, retail and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go.

Stay Connected – Wi-Fi at Sea

These MedallionClass ships also offer the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in light of Covid-19 and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.

Watch Enchanted Princess presentation ceremony: