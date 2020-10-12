Thai holidays to boost domestic travel

BANGKOK, 12 October 2020: Thailand will add two long weekend holidays before the end of the year to boost domestic travel.

The government confirmed a long weekend holiday from 19 to 22 November and again 10 to 13 December. The long weekend in December starts with Constitution Day on 10 December and continues due to the transfer of a substitution holiday for the Father Day (5 December) to 11 December. When combined with the weekend 12 and 13 December Thais can look forward to a four-day holiday.

During October there are two holidays. The country marks the passing of the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on Tuesday 13 October and the Memorial Day for the Late King Chulalongkorn the Great 23 October.

TTR Weekly will not issues a daily alert on 13 October but will resume its daily news on 14 October as usual.

Domestic tourism is the sole source of business for Thailand’s hospitality and tourism sector, and spending should spike especially in North Thailand, which is enjoying its annual cool-season that continues through to February.

Hotel rates in all resorts across Thailand have plummeted following the closure of international travel since last March. Nightly rates have fallen to around THB1,000 at three to four-star properties. In the far North, Chiang Rai, hotels offered nightly rates of THB1,200 last month. They are openly advertising rates of THB800 for walk-in customers.